Alert! Many daily-need items selling online through unrecognised apps are duplicate in THIS big city; EOW investigation reveals

The investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has found that many of the daily-need products Mumbaikars purchase online through unrecognised apps are duplicates.

Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai: The investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has found that many of the daily-need products Mumbaikars purchase online through unrecognised apps are duplicates. The EOW has seized fake copyright items and edible products used as daily needs worth Rs five crore in the last eight months and arrested 61 people, officials said.

An EOW crime branch (CB) control unit official said 14 cases related to the copyright products and 11 cases regarding other duplicate products have been registered in Mumbai.

The accused persons own shops and many of them sell products online. During the probe, we found that people in Mumbai are using online platforms to purchase daily-need products, but they should be aware that 99 per cent of these products purchased through unrecognised apps are fake and duplicate, an EOW official said.

He said people fall prey as the rates of the merchandise available online are cheaper compared to genuine products.

This year we have seized duplicate copyright products like floor cleaners, make-up items, branded shoes, iPhone mobile accessories, single-touch diabetic machine, salt, jeans etc. The duplicate consumable products include palm oil, paneer, milk, lubricants used in bikes, watches, e-cigarettes and other items, the official added.

He advised people to go to nearby shops, malls, and departmental stores to purchase products after checking their expiry date and the company name.

Such duplicate products and eatable items are not only causing losses to the government exchequer but are also hazardous to the health of people. We are keeping a close watch on such fake copyright sales and duplicate products, and will deal strictly with such people, the official added.

