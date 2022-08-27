New Delhi: Netflix has launched a new mobile game called Netflix Heads Up! on 23 August for both Android and iOS users. This new game is an own Netflix exclusive version of popular mobile game Heads Up!, which is a digital imitation of social and family game called 'Charades' – a game where a player has to guess a word on the basis of hints given by other players in a given time.

Netflix exclusive version only asks words related to Netflix popular series. Combining the popular 28 Netflix shows, Netflix Heads Up! will test players Netflix IQ. Be ready to guess the words of Netflix popular shows Stranger Things, Squid Games, GEEKED, etc.

Announcing the game, Netflix wrote on its official blog, “Today, we are globally launching Netflix Heads Up!, an exclusive version of the popular mobile game for all Netflix members with Netflix-inspired decks. The game is a twist on charades where players have to guess the words on another player's forehead before the one-minute timer runs out… Netflix Heads Up! gives members the chance to put their Netflix I.Q. to the test with 28 decks inspired by some of our popular series like Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Squid Game, beloved social channels like GEEKED or Strong Black Lead, and an array of entertainment categories.”

App available in 15 languages

Netflix tries to make the new mobile app all inclusive for the people around the world by adding over 15 languages including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Thai.

Besides, everyone can participate in this game whether you have five or fifty people. And one can easily share the recordings of the matches with family or friends on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, etc.