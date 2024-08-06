Amazon India Head Manish Tiwary Resigns, Ending 8 Year-Long Stint With Global E-Commerce Giant

New Delhi: Amazon India head and country manager Manish Tiwary has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities. He ended an eight-year association with the global e-commerce major.

Manish Tiwary will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition. He joined the company in 2016 and spent four years as vice president before being elevated to country manager in 2020. Moreover, he led the consumer and seller services vertical for four years. Before joining Amazon, he served as the managing director of Unilever’s Gulf business.

"Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish's leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon. In the preferred marketplace in India," Amazon India statement said.

It further said that Amit Agarwal, senior Vice President of India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.In team.

India is an important priority for the company, Amazon emphasised. "We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

The company further added: "Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.In team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity". (With Inputs From PTI)