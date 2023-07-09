Anand Mahindra Impressed By Indian Army's Marching Contingent Practicing March In Paris; Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Indian car company Mahindra, has shared a video on Twitter showcasing the Indian marching contingent's practice march in Paris, France. In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration and support for the contingent, stating, "सारे जहाँ से अच्छा…. इसमें कोई शक नहीं (Better than the entire world... no doubt about it!)".

Anand Mahindra, a prominent figure in the business world, often uses social media platforms to share his thoughts, insights, and noteworthy events. This particular video showcases the dedication and skills of the Indian marching contingent including three forms - Army, Navy, and Air force - as they practice their synchronized march in preparation for an upcoming event or parade.

By sharing this video, Anand Mahindra highlights the discipline, coordination, and precision of the Indian armed forces. It reflects his appreciation for the hard work and commitment displayed by the marching contingent.



सारे जहाँ से अच्छा…. इसमें कोई शक नहीं! (पेरिस फ्रांस में 3 सेनाओं के भारतीय मार्चिंग दल द्वारा अभ्यास मार्च।) pic.twitter.com/PmsARLH6jY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2023

Anand Mahindra's involvement in the Indian car industry as the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has made him a respected figure in business and leadership. His active presence on social media allows him to engage with a wide audience and share his perspectives on various topics, including achievements and accomplishments from different fields.