Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns of AI's Potential to Make Scams Harder To Detect

New Delhi: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has raised concerns over the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), stated it could be used by “bad actors” and make it harder to spot scams and misinformation. He warned on AI in an interview to Britsh broadcast BBC.

Wozniak further said that AI content should be clearly labelled and called for regulation for the sector.

Wozniak joined the league of business leaders and experts who are vociferously calling to restrict and limit the AI globally and make universal regulations for AI. Earlier, Billionaire investor Warren Buffet raised his concern during the Berkshire Hathway annual board meeting. He said he had been worried about AI and there has to be some regulations for that.

The Rise Of Generative AI

Generative AI is a type of technology that can create new content, like images, music, or text, by using a set of rules and a large amount of data. It learns patterns from the data and then generates new and original outputs based on those patterns. For example, it can create a new piece of music that sounds like it was composed by a human musician, or generate realistic images of people or animals that do not actually exist. Generative AI has many exciting applications in fields such as art, design, and gaming, but it also raises important questions about ethics, creativity, and the impact on society.