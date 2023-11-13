trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687664
NewsBusinessCompanies
ASHNEER GROVER

Ashneer Grover Advocates Per Capita Income As True Measure Of Country's Development, Netizens Divide

While GDP serves as a widely utilized metric for measuring global economic growth, India holds the 5th position globally in terms of GDP size, surpassing several developed countries. However, in terms of per capita income, India lags behind 127 other countries significantly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashneer Grover Advocates Per Capita Income As True Measure Of Country's Development, Netizens Divide Countries widely use GDP size metric to evaluate economic growth as of now. File Photo

New Delhi: Shark Tank India fame and BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover, has ignited a debate by suggesting a different approach to viewing India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), advocating for assessing it on a per capita basis rather than simply celebrating its rank as the 3rd or 4th largest economy. Stressing the importance of tracking the right parameters, Grover highlighted that ascending the charts in terms of per capita income is the true measure of development.

His viewpoint was in response to a post by a user, Mohandas Pai, who proposed evaluating per-person emissions concerning the world's carbon emissions rather than focusing solely on identifying the world's largest polluter. Pai contended that examining per-person emissions provides a clearer picture. He pointed out the substantial difference in emissions per person between China and the US, considering China's larger population.

While GDP serves as a widely utilized metric for measuring global economic growth, India holds the 5th position globally in terms of GDP size, surpassing several developed countries. However, in terms of per capita income, India lags behind 127 other countries significantly.

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, published on May 31, 2023, India's per capita Net National Income (NNI) increased to Rs 98,374 in 2022-23. This data underscores the disparity between India's economic standing in terms of overall GDP and the individual income levels of its population.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution