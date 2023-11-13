New Delhi: Shark Tank India fame and BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover, has ignited a debate by suggesting a different approach to viewing India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), advocating for assessing it on a per capita basis rather than simply celebrating its rank as the 3rd or 4th largest economy. Stressing the importance of tracking the right parameters, Grover highlighted that ascending the charts in terms of per capita income is the true measure of development.

His viewpoint was in response to a post by a user, Mohandas Pai, who proposed evaluating per-person emissions concerning the world's carbon emissions rather than focusing solely on identifying the world's largest polluter. Pai contended that examining per-person emissions provides a clearer picture. He pointed out the substantial difference in emissions per person between China and the US, considering China's larger population.

While GDP serves as a widely utilized metric for measuring global economic growth, India holds the 5th position globally in terms of GDP size, surpassing several developed countries. However, in terms of per capita income, India lags behind 127 other countries significantly.

Absolutely correct. Tracking right parameters is the key. Similarly - we also need to look at our GDP (economy) on a per capita basis and not blindly celebrate the tag of 3rd / 4th largest economy. Climbing the charts on per capita income is true measure of development. https://t.co/KUjUapYtad — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 11, 2023

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, published on May 31, 2023, India's per capita Net National Income (NNI) increased to Rs 98,374 in 2022-23. This data underscores the disparity between India's economic standing in terms of overall GDP and the individual income levels of its population.