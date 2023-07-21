Bengaluru CEO Stuns To Receive Over 3,000 Job Applications Within 48 Hours, Asks Rhetorically 'How Bad Is Job Market?'

New Delhi: In an astonishing number, a Bengaluru-based CEO claimed that he received over 3,000 resumes from job applicants within 48 hours for a job position in his company website. The CEO said he was “blown away” and asked “how bad is the job market” in India.

The tweet has been posted by Kartik Mandaville, the CEO and founder of Springworks, which is a marketing technology company.

“Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market?” he tweeted.



cre Trending Stories

The post has gone viral on Twitter with over 219.9k impressions, 989 likes,and 55 retweets.

Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market? — Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

Mandaville later added that the total number of job applications crossed 12,500+ so far and it’s been like that for the month. The company opened for several job positions including Product, Founders Office, SDE, etc. Adding the information, Kartik said they were across the spectrum –some roles demanding 5+ years experience.

One Twitter user asked the company need to move out to other cities or allow work from home (wfh) amid high inflation and skyrocketing rents in Bangalore. Replying to the user, Mandaville said they were remote.

Another user named Abdul Ghani said that even if you looked at Linkedin, you would see 200 candidates applying for the position within an hour after job is posted. He added that “