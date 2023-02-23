topStoriesenglish2576486
Biden Nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank President

Ajay Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard.

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:36 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US is nominating Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. "Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," President Biden said in a statement.

Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological, and cultural transformation. (Also Read: Swiggy Announces Dineout Offerings for all Users)

"He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change. (Also Read: Salaries in India Likely to go up by 10.3% in 2023)

"He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results," Biden said.

