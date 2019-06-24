Bombay HC orders Mehul Choksi's counsel to submit his latest medical reports

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has directed lawyers of Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, to submit his latest medical reports to a team of specialists by next Monday.

The team of specialists led by the Enforcement Directorate will verify medical reports of Choksi by doctors from JJ Hospital. They will then take a call on whether he can be brought to India via air ambulance.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 10.

Choksi last week submitted an affidavit in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay stating that he has not fled the country but left for medical treatment with details of his diseases.

Citing health reasons Choksi said that he is unable to travel due medical issues and vowed to travel to India as soon he is medically fit. He also stated that the investigative agencies --ED and CBI -- can question him in Antigua, where he is currently residing.

'I am currently residing in Antigua and willing to co-operate in the investigation. If court may deem it fit, it may direct the investigating officer to travel to Antigua,' he stated in the affidavit.

In several pleas to the court earlier, Choksi had claimed he was unable to return to India due to persistent health problems.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore, in collusion with a few of its employees.

Choksi and Modi allegedly secured loans from overseas branches of mostly Indian banks against illegal letters of undertaking (LoUs) from PNB over a seven-year period.

Both Choksi and Modi left the country soon after the PNB Scam came to surface. Choksi has now taken the citizenship of Antigua while Nirav Modi has been lodged in London's Wandsworth prison since March 19. He was arrested on the basis of the extradition request by Indian government and a Red Corner notice issued against him on the request of the CBI last year.