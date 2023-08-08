Breaking Glass Ceilings: How An Average Kolkata Girl Went On To Lead India's Largest Bank With Her 'Indomitable Spirit'

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), has a remarkable journey from starting as a probationary officer to becoming one of India's most influential businesswomen. Born on 18 March 1956 in Kolkata to Prodyut Kumar Mukherjee and Kalyani Mukherjee, Bhattacharya was destined for something she herself had no idea about. Her father was an engineer at Bokaro Steel Plant and her mother was a homeopathy consultant.

Arundhati's academic performance was ordinary up to grade 5. She finished her education at St. Xavier’s School in Bokaro Steel City, one of India's planned urban areas where she spent her formative years. She pursued her studies in English Literature at Lady Brabourne College in Calcutta. Her undergraduate degree was earned at Jadavpur University. During her time there, Arundhati became aware of the State Bank of India's (SBI) entrance examinations for the position of probationary officer (PO). Despite being a male-dominated industry, she climbed the ranks through hard work, dedication, and exceptional leadership skills.

In 2013, Bhattacharya made history by becoming the first woman to lead SBI in its 206-year history. Under her leadership, SBI underwent significant transformations, including adopting innovative technologies, improving customer experiences, and addressing the issue of bad loans.

She navigated the challenges of the banking industry with resilience, leading SBI through reforms and strengthening its position as India's largest bank. Her ability to balance traditional banking practices with modern strategies earned her widespread recognition.

Bhattacharya's tenure at SBI was marked by her commitment to financial inclusion and social responsibility. She championed initiatives like the "SBI Digital Village" project, which aimed to transform rural India through technology and banking services.

Her contributions were not confined to the banking sector; she also played an influential role in policy discussions and served on various boards and committees, both within India and internationally.

Arundhati Bhattacharya's journey exemplifies the power of determination, leadership, and breaking gender barriers. Her story serves as an inspiration to women aspiring to succeed in male-dominated fields and highlights the impact of ethical leadership and innovation in transforming large organizations.