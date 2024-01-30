Business Success Story: Meet Anu Aga, Former Head Of A Rs 30,408 Crore Company, Among India’s Wealthiest Women

New Delhi: India is home to a multitude of accomplished women who have not only excelled in the business realm but have also paved the way for the next generation. Among these notable figures is Anu Aga, a distinguished social worker and billionaire businesswoman. Her journey is intertwined with the success story of Thermax, a leading energy and environmental engineering company that she once helmed.

Anu Aga held the position of chairperson at Thermax from 1996 to 2004, a period during which she played a pivotal role in steering the company towards unprecedented growth. In October 2004, she gracefully stepped down from her role, ultimately passing the reins to her daughter, Meher Pudumjee, in October 2018. As of December 4, 2023, Thermax has achieved a remarkable market capitalization of Rs 30,408 crore, with its share price on the NSE standing at Rs 2700.

Post her corporate tenure, Anu Aga redirected her focus to social work, earning acclaim from the Indian government through the prestigious Padma Shri award. According to Forbes, her real-time net worth as of December 4, 2023, is estimated to be around Rs 20,000 crore, solidifying her position as the wealthiest woman in the engineering sector in India, as per Forbes’ list of the richest Indians.

Anu Aga's association with Thermax began in 1985 when she joined the company, which was initially under the ownership of her late husband. Following his demise in 1996, she assumed leadership and played a pivotal role in shaping the company's trajectory. In 2012, she received a nomination for the Rajya Sabha, showcasing her influence beyond the corporate world.

Educationally, Aga holds a B.A. in Economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and pursued further studies with a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the esteemed Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Beyond her business acumen, Anu Aga's contributions to both the corporate and social spheres continue to make a lasting impact, leaving an indelible mark on India's landscape of influential women.