ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Offers $1 Billion To Wikipedia If They Change The Name To...

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Elon Musk offers $1 bn to Wikipedia if they change the name.

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is known for his eccentric and unconventional moves, some of which have left his followers and opponents confused and puzzled. Now, he has made a new move by offering $1 billion to Wikipedia if they change their name to "di*pedia." He shared a common Wikipedia page that reads, "Wikipedia isn't for sale. A personal appeal from Jimmy Wales." He also asked the company if they could add the emoji of a pig and poop to his wiki page.

When one user suggested that Wikipedia could do it since they could always change it back after they collected the money, Musk clarified that the offer must be for a minimum of one year.

The post has gone viral with a total of over 11.2 million impressions and a total engagement of 11.5k likes, 17.6k retweets, and 120.5k likes.

Wikipedia is an encyclopedia website containing millions of pages on a wide range of topics. It is edited and managed by a community of volunteers. Wikipedia was founded by Jimmy Wales in January 2001, and it's a not-for-profit website that provides access to infinite knowledge without any restrictions or paywalls. It operates on donations from charities and common readers from around the world.

