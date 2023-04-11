topStoriesenglish2593668
NewsBusinessCompanies
FORBES BILLIONAIRES 2023

Forbes India’s Richest Billionaires 2023: Three Women Among 16 Newcomers On The List

Savitri Jindal followed by Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry and Rekha Jhunjhunwala are India's richest women in 2023 according to Forbes India's Richest Billionaires List.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Forbes India’s Richest Billionaires 2023: Three Women Among 16 Newcomers On The List

Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 According to the list of the world's billionaires, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has dropped from first to second place with a net worth of $180 billion. The richest person this year is now Bernard Arnault, a French business mogul, investor, owner of LVMH, and luxury goods tycoon. According to Forbes, LVMH's sales, earnings, and stock price have all reached all-time highs this year. Forbes also released the list of India’s Richest Billionaires, and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani is the richest in both India and Asia. He’s also the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion. And despite his losses, businessman Gautam Adani is still India’s second richest with a net worth of $47.2 billion.

Three women were among the 16 entrants to Forbes' list of India's billionaires for 2023. Of these three, two inherited their fortunes. Read below for more details on the three new women billionaires:

​Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, 59, takes place of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with a net worth of $5.1 billion. The 2023 Hurun Global Rich List ranked her as the top Indian entrant as well.  India's Warren Buffett, known as "Big Bull" Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the age of 62. Rekha Jhunjhunwala also inherited her husband's stock profile in addition to her personal assets. Currently, she is a shareholder in 29 businesses, including Titan, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

​Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry

The daughter-in-law of late construction billionaire Pallonji Mistry, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry (55) has a net worth of $7 billion. Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry is the daughter of veteran lawyer Iqbal Chagla and wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, the younger son of the Mistry family who unfortunately died in a car accident on September 4, 2022. Cyrus and Rohiqa were married for 30 years and have two children. She ranks at the top in the list of new female billionaires for 2023.

​Saroj Rani Gupta​

Saroj Rani Gupta is the third woman on the list she is a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Gupta, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, and her late husband SK Gupta co-founded APL Apollo Tubes in 1986. Its original name was Bihar Tubes. Sanjay Gupta, her son, is currently the managing director of the business.

Forbes Billionaire's List 2023: Here are India’s 10 richest people

Rank Name Net Worth
1 Mukesh Ambani  $ 83.4 Billion
2 Gautam Adani  $ 47.2 Billion
3 Shiv Nadar  $ 25.6 Billion
4 Cyrus Poonawalla  $ 22.6 Billion
5 Lakshmi Mittal  $17.7 Billion
6

Savitri Jindal

$17.5 Billion

7

Dilip Shanghvi

$15.6 Billion

8

Radhakishan Damani

$15.3 Billion
9

Kumar Birla

$14.2 Billion

10 

Uday Kotak

$12.9 Billion

​India’s Five Richest Women 2023

Savitri Jindal, a 73-year-old politician and former chairperson of the Jindal Group, is the richest woman in India and has a net worth of $17 billion. She is then followed, in that order, by Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry and Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The other two in the top five are Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, and Leena Tewari, 65.

 

Live Tv

Forbes Billionaires 2023Forbes India’s Richest BillionairesIndian Female BillionairesSavitri JindalRekha Jhunjhunwala

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?