Forbes India’s Richest Billionaires 2023: Three Women Among 16 Newcomers On The List

Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 According to the list of the world's billionaires, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has dropped from first to second place with a net worth of $180 billion. The richest person this year is now Bernard Arnault, a French business mogul, investor, owner of LVMH, and luxury goods tycoon. According to Forbes, LVMH's sales, earnings, and stock price have all reached all-time highs this year. Forbes also released the list of India’s Richest Billionaires, and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani is the richest in both India and Asia. He’s also the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion. And despite his losses, businessman Gautam Adani is still India’s second richest with a net worth of $47.2 billion.

Three women were among the 16 entrants to Forbes' list of India's billionaires for 2023. Of these three, two inherited their fortunes. Read below for more details on the three new women billionaires:

​Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, 59, takes place of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with a net worth of $5.1 billion. The 2023 Hurun Global Rich List ranked her as the top Indian entrant as well. India's Warren Buffett, known as "Big Bull" Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the age of 62. Rekha Jhunjhunwala also inherited her husband's stock profile in addition to her personal assets. Currently, she is a shareholder in 29 businesses, including Titan, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

​Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry

The daughter-in-law of late construction billionaire Pallonji Mistry, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry (55) has a net worth of $7 billion. Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry is the daughter of veteran lawyer Iqbal Chagla and wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, the younger son of the Mistry family who unfortunately died in a car accident on September 4, 2022. Cyrus and Rohiqa were married for 30 years and have two children. She ranks at the top in the list of new female billionaires for 2023.

​Saroj Rani Gupta​

Saroj Rani Gupta is the third woman on the list she is a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Gupta, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, and her late husband SK Gupta co-founded APL Apollo Tubes in 1986. Its original name was Bihar Tubes. Sanjay Gupta, her son, is currently the managing director of the business.

Forbes Billionaire's List 2023: Here are India’s 10 richest people

Rank Name Net Worth 1 Mukesh Ambani $ 83.4 Billion 2 Gautam Adani $ 47.2 Billion 3 Shiv Nadar $ 25.6 Billion 4 Cyrus Poonawalla $ 22.6 Billion 5 Lakshmi Mittal $17.7 Billion 6 Savitri Jindal $17.5 Billion 7 Dilip Shanghvi $15.6 Billion 8 Radhakishan Damani $15.3 Billion 9 Kumar Birla $14.2 Billion 10 Uday Kotak $12.9 Billion

​India’s Five Richest Women 2023

Savitri Jindal, a 73-year-old politician and former chairperson of the Jindal Group, is the richest woman in India and has a net worth of $17 billion. She is then followed, in that order, by Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry and Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The other two in the top five are Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, and Leena Tewari, 65.