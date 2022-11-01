Former Tata Steel MD Jamshed J Irani dead

Jamshedpur: Former Tata Steel MD Jamshed J Irani who was widely known as the "Steel Man of India" passed away late on Monday in Jamshedpur`s Tata Main Hospital. He was 86 and is survived by his wife Daisy and three children."We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Tata Steel tweeted.

Irani, 83, retired from the board of Tata Steel back in June 2011.Irani had contributed tremendously to the Indian Industry, the steel business and the Tatas for over four decades. (Also read: Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a car crash)

He began his career in 1963 as a senior scientific officer at the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield.

On his return to India in 1968, he joined Tata Steel as assistant to the director (R&D). In 1979, he was appointed General Manager and President in 1985. He became the Managing Director in 1992, a position he held till July 2001.An M.Sc in Geology from Nagpur University, Irani has a doctorate certificate from the University of Sheffield, UK.

Irani was also conferred upon Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award."Received the sad news of the passing of Dr JJ Irani, former MD of Tata Steel, I have a close relationship with him, he will always be remembered as an able administrator and a great leader, may God bless the departed soul and give peace to the family members. Give courage, peace," Banna Gupta, health minister of Jharkhand expressed his condolences on Irani`s demise through a tweet.