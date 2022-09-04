NewsIndia
CYRUS MISTRY

BREAKING: Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a car crash

 Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, the police official said.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:16 PM IST|Source: PTI

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.
More details will be obtained from them, he said.

