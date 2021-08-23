Ghost of the past! 5-year old anti-Hindu poster comes to haunt Myntra again, Boycott Myntra trends on Twitter

New Delhi: A 5-year old anti-Hindu poster seems to be haunting online-fashion retailer Myntra yet again. The old poster, which Myntra didn’t even make, is now trending on Twitter with users seeking for "Boycott Myntra" on the micro-blogging site.

What is the Myntra anti-Hindu old poster issue all about?

The caser pertains to an anti-Hindu poster that first surfaced in August 2016. 5 years ago an agency ScrollDrol created an advertisement for Myntra. In the advertisement, an illustration was shown from a scene Mahabharata --Draupadi's Chirharan. The graphic showed that Krishna was searching for 'extra long' sarees on the Myntra app when Dushasana was doing Draupadi's Chirharan. The advertisement was seen in a very poor taste, with Indians calling it an anti-Hindu poster.

Myntra had in August clarified that the company did not create this artwork nor does it endorse this.

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5 — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

This creative was done and posted by a third party (ScrollDroll) without our knowledge or approval. They have already (1/3) — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

legal action against them for using our brand. (3/3) — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

pulled down the illustration and apologized publicly for the same. Myntra does not endorse it. We will be pursuing (2/3) — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

However, Twitterati does not seem to be in a mood to reason it out and have once again started trending hashtag #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra.

Hello @myntra @MyntraSupport - Uninstalled your app. Just like Netflix.

Will never buy from you and let everyone know about this. It's very simple. pic.twitter.com/vYSo9rLmrR — Chopdsaab (@Chopdasaab) August 21, 2021

You @myntra making fun on Hindu's God .It's totally not acceptable and also I aware to everyone plz uninstall this Myntra app immediately.#BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/CBnXO1eYOq — Abhi Vicky (@1abhi_vicky) August 23, 2021

Always Hindus are the only target. Repeatedly such things are happening. They will realize their mistake only if we boycott them. Just uninstall myntra, we have a lot more options. #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/rdCR8hYVve — aayush_11 (@aayushh__11) August 23, 2021

Uninstalled @myntra for this demeaning advertisement Giving 3 days to @Flipkart to explain its stance on this derogatory ad of its subsidiary else would uninstall flipkart too.#boycatt_Myntra @KapilMishra_IND @alpha1995beta pic.twitter.com/PyNDLzGsOR — पप्पू चिकना (@pappuchikna001) August 22, 2021

Live TV

#mute