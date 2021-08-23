हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Myntra

Ghost of the past! 5-year old anti-Hindu poster comes to haunt Myntra again, Boycott Myntra trends on Twitter

What is the Myntra anti-Hindu old poster issue all about? Here is the answer.

Ghost of the past! 5-year old anti-Hindu poster comes to haunt Myntra again, Boycott Myntra trends on Twitter

New Delhi: A 5-year old anti-Hindu poster seems to be haunting online-fashion retailer Myntra yet again. The old poster, which Myntra didn’t even make, is now trending on Twitter with users seeking for "Boycott Myntra" on the micro-blogging site.

What is the Myntra anti-Hindu old poster issue all about?

The caser pertains to an anti-Hindu poster that first surfaced in August 2016. 5 years ago an agency ScrollDrol created an advertisement for Myntra. In the advertisement, an illustration was shown from a scene Mahabharata --Draupadi's Chirharan. The graphic showed that Krishna was searching for 'extra long' sarees on the Myntra app when Dushasana was doing Draupadi's Chirharan. The advertisement was seen in a very poor taste, with Indians calling it an anti-Hindu poster.

Myntra had in August clarified that the company did not create this artwork nor does it endorse this.

However, Twitterati does not seem to be in a mood to reason it out and have once again started trending hashtag #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra.

 

MyntraBoycottMyntraUninstallMyntra.
