trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634167
NewsBusinessCompanies
GST

GST Council Decides To Impose 28% Tax On Turnover Of Online Gaming Firms

The panel, headed by the Union finance minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, decided on tax rate based on recommendation of a group of ministers that looked at taxing casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

GST Council Decides To Impose 28% Tax On Turnover Of Online Gaming Firms GST Council Decides To Impose 28% Tax On Turnover Of Online Gaming Firms

New Delhi: The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to impose a 28 per cent tax on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The panel, headed by the Union finance minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, decided on tax rate based on recommendation of a group of ministers that looked at taxing casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

The issue before the GoM (group of ministers) was whether to impose a 28 per cent GST on the face value of bets, or gross gaming revenue, or just on platform fees. Sitharaman said the tax will be levied on the entire value.

cre Trending Stories

The tax on online gaming companies would be imposed without making any differentiation based on whether the games required skill or were based on chance. The GST Council also decided to exempt cancer fighting drugs and medicines for rare diseases from the levy, she said. Also, GST on satellite launch services provided by private operators has been exempted, she added.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded