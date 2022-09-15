Humanity wins internet! Swiggy delivery agent helps old couple in Chennai to contact son who met with accident in Secunderabad

New Delhi: A Swiggy delivery person in Secunderabad lend his helping hand to assist a senior couple in Chennai in getting in touch with their son. Since the story was posted online by Twitter user Saikiran Kannan, the Swiggy agent has received a deluge of compliments and well wishes.

The man's parents, according to Kannan, were his mother's distant relatives. They were residing in Chennai and had been unable to call their son, who was residing in Secunderabad, for the past few days.

Concerned, the couple turned to Kannan's mother for assistance. She suggested that they order something from Swiggy and ask the delivery person to check on the man. The "missing" man was only referred to as "Mr. X" by Kannan.

“Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with Swiggy Instamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on Mr X & ensure he was safe and sound,” the Twitter user explained.

The delivery person went to the specified address but was unable to find the house. He spent some time looking in vain before getting in touch with Kannan's mother, who had placed the order. She thanked him for his efforts and told him to keep the biscuits for himself.

Taking to Mr. X's friends in the meantime revealed that the address his parents had was wrong. After finding the correct address, Kannan's mother called the Swiggy agent once more and asked him to go back to the scene and look again for the "missing" Mr. X.

Nearing 10:00 p.m., the Swiggy representative was currently delivering another order. He nonetheless vowed to look up the new address.

“He called exactly 30 minutes later, standing outside the flat of the person whom my mother was trying to reach,” wrote Kannan. “Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to Mr X and asked my mom to confirm that he was the one she was looking for. And there he was!”

Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr. X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr. X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address. — Saikiran Kannan | (@saikirankannan) September 12, 2022

It was discovered that Mr. X had an accident a few days prior and was taking a lot of medication. He had been avoiding his parents' calls because he didn't want to worry them.

Following his conversation with the Swiggy delivery man, he called his parents and told them about the entire ordeal. The agent even delivered the biscuits to Kannan, which in his opinion was the best part.

“My mother felt grateful to the Swiggy man (Mr. Srinath Srikanth) who works around the West Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, (Secunderabad area),” wrote Kannan, adding that she transferred some money to him for going “above and beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!”

Meanwhile, Srinath Srikanth has received a lot of love on Twitter. Swiggy replied to the viral thread, requesting the order ID so that they could contact him and "appreciate him for his efforts."

“Such an inspiring thing, and a happy ending,” wrote one commenter. “Excellent idea and great work done. All the people involved in the exercise need to be complimented. Digital Help,” another remarked.