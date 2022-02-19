हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Kansai Nerolac appoints Anuj Jain as Managing Director

New Delhi: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) has appointed Anuj Jain as its Managing Director with effect from April 2022.

Incumbent Managing Director and Vice-Chairman H M Bharuka retires on March 31, 2022, on completion of his term.

The board of the company in its meeting held on Friday "approved the appointment of Anuj Jain as the Managing Director, for a term of five years, with effect from April 1 2022," KNPL said in a regulatory filing.

This would be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, it added.

The KNPL board has also accepted Bharuka's resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company from March 31, 2022.

Jain joined KNPL in 1990 as a management trainee and has worked in various capacities across various functions in his tenure of over 30 years.

He has been on the Board of KNPL in the capacity of Executive Director since April 1, 2018.

