Looking to buy or sell gift cards? Cardnosh can help you in making decision

We have all been there, excitedly opening our birthday or Christmas presents from someone unfamiliar with what we would like. So what kind of gift do they give you? A gift card, and if you are lucky, a gift card will be for a place you like, and many people receive gift cards for places that they would never shop at. So what do we do? We either give the card to another person who would use it or go to waste. Well, with Cardnosh, those problems can be a thing of the past!

What is Cardnosh?

Cardnosh is a Nigerian digital remittance and gift card brokerage company founded in 2019. They saw something that the consumers in this space have wanted, an app. That’s right, Cardnosh is the first of its kind to use an app that provides convenience and ease of use to its customers. They saw that there was nothing quite like this in Africa and recognized the potential of developing an app.

Is Cardnosh Reliable?

Cardnosh has a proven track record of providing its customers with what they need. Since 2019 their membership base has grown to over 100,000, and these members have conducted over 200,000 transactions with them. They say that it is hard to get a customer, but it is even harder to get a repeat customer. Well, Cardnosh has proven itself to its customers day after day.

Options

Cardnosh currently takes up to 100 different gift cards. With options like that, they are almost sure to have exactly what you are looking for. And did you know that Cardnosh also offers virtual accounts? That's right! When you sign up for Cardnosh, you do not have to worry about transferring the money from them to your bank; you can just choose to use their virtual account, trade your gift cards for different ones, pay your bills, and have access to 24/7 support.

Is Cardnosh For Me?

Cardnosh is a community-based company with an easy-to-use interface. While we now know that they provide a place for individuals to purchase and sell gift cards, did you know that they also offer services for businesses? Many businesses need to be loaded with gift cards at an affordable price, and Cardnosh provides them with an inexpensive way to acquire those cards.

So the next time you find yourself with a gift card that you will simply never use, you should check out Cardnosh because chances are you can trade it in for a card you will use or at least get some cash for selling it to them, and we can all use a little bit of that.