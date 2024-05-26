Meet Man Who Started Business At 60, Overcomes 15 Cr Loss And Built Rs 2100 Cr Company

New Delhi: When you have a clear goal and a determined mindset, age becomes just a number. This success story showcases how passion and hardwork can lead to remarkable achievements regardless of age. Meet, Krishnadas Paul at the age of 60 he launched his own company named SAJ Food which is inspired by the initials of his children Sharmistha, Arpan and Jayeeta. His main aim was to produce sugar-free biscuits which led to the establishment of Bisk Farm in 2000.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

However, the journey for the company’s success wasn’t easy and Bisk Farm faced financial difficulties recording a loss of Rs 15 crore. Krishnadas Paul focused on Eastern India and introduced seven new biscuit varieties with unique local flavours. This move paid off making his biscuits popular across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. (Also Read: Swiss Cheese, Chocolate, And Watches To Get Cheaper For Indian Consumers)

Arpan Paul Takes the Helm Amid Pandemic Loss

Unfortunately, Krishnadas Paul passed away in 2010 during the first wave of Covid-10 pandemic. Despite his loss his legacy continues. His son, Arpan Paul has taken over as executive chairman and is committed to carrying forward his father’s vision. SAJ Food concluded the fiscal 2023 with a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore, as per Economic Times. (Also Read: GAIL Inaugurates 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant In Madhya Pradesh)

Early Life

Krishnadas Paul was born in Kamarkita village, Burdwan. After studying law he joined his father’s trading and distribution company which was founded in 1947. When the family business was divided among his five brothers, Krishnadas Paul started his own company, Aparna Agency in 1974.

He started distributing products for Nestle, Dabur and Reckitt & Colman. In 2000 he founded Bisk Farm which now operates five five factories. It is the second-largest biscuit brand in the East after Britannia.