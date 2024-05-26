Advertisement
GAIL Inaugurates 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant In Madhya Pradesh

The Green Hydrogen plant can produce 4.3 tonnes of hydrogen per day using electrolyzer units that perform electrolysis of water powered by renewable energy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
GAIL Inaugurates 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant In Madhya Pradesh File Photo

New Delhi: State-run GAIL (India) Ltd. has inaugurated its first 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, according to an exchange filing. The plant features a 10-megawatt proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser which has been imported from Canada and is used to produce green hydrogen. 

The Green Hydrogen plant can produce 4.3 tonnes of hydrogen per day using electrolyzer units that perform electrolysis of water powered by renewable energy. The hydrogen produced at this plant will have a purity of 99.99% and will be generated at a pressure of 30 kg per square centimetre, as per the company. GAIL stated that the plant aligns with the National Hydrogen Mission which aims to achieve 5 million tons of annual green hydrogen production capacity for India by 2030. 

India is focusing more on hydrogen as an alternative fuel to reduce carbon emissions and meet its growing energy needs. “Initially the hydrogen produced from this unit shall be used as a fuel along with natural gas for captive purpose in the various processes and equipment running in the existing plant at Vijaipur," GAIL said. (With PTI Inputs) (Also Read: EaseMyTrip Withdraws GoFirst Bid To Focus On Core Growth Areas: CEO)

 "Further, this hydrogen is planned to be dispensed to retail customers in the nearby geographies, transported through high pressure cascades."Besides sourcing renewable power through open access, GAIL is also setting up around 20 MW Solar power plants at Vijaipur (both ground mounted and floating) to meet the requirement of green power for the 10 MW PEM Electrolyzer. (Also Read: EaseMyTrip Withdraws GoFirst Bid To Focus On Core Growth Areas: CEO)

While GAIL is blending hydrogen with natural gas on an experimental basis in Indore in its CGD (city gas distribution) network to test its success, it aims to escalate blending ratios with after necessary approvals based on the test results. Current regulations provide for blending only 5 per cent hydrogen with natural gas. GAIL is conducting joint studies with Engineers India Limited and IIT Kanpur to further blend hydrogen with natural gas.

