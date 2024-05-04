Meet Young Entrepreneur Who Went To Shark Tank India And Built Rs 10 Cr Company From Just Rs 2000

New Delhi: From a small idea to a successful enterprise, this young entrepreneur's journey is a story of grit and determination. She started with just a few thousand rupees but her vision and hard work turned that into a thriving business.

In today’s success story, we will be talking about Shelly Bulchandani who is a young entrepreneur hailing from Ajmer. Shelly caught worldwide attention in her latest episode of Shark Tank India’s third season with her innovative hair extension startup named ‘The Shell Hair’.

The Shell Hair Launch

The Shell hair was launched in the year 2020 and it quickly garnered attention for its diverse range of products. Its products include hair extensions, wigs, toppers, bangs and colorful streaks. The speciality of this product is that it cater to the style-conscious taste of today’s youth. (Also Read: Centre Lifts Ban On Onion Export, Fixes MSP To Woo Farmers, Traders Ahead Of Phase 3 Polling In Maharashtra)

Balancing Business and Studies

Shelly manages to balance her studies along with her thriving business despite being a second-year MSC IT student. Her commitment and the high quality of her products has earned her recognition in both online and offline markets across the country. Shelly;s ability to juggle academics and entrepreneurship demonstrates her remarkable discipline and drive which makes her a rising star in the world of business. (Also Read: Six Adani Group Companies Receive Notice From SEBI; Know Why)

Began Entrepreneurial Journey at 20

Shelly faced fair share of challenges yet she never gave up. She began her business journey when she was just 20 years old and started with a modest investment of Rs 2,000 to buy hair from a vendor in Jaipur. Her initial success paved the way for expansion as her business was generating an annual revenue of around Rs 1.2 crore. Her determination and hard work drove her startup to greater heights as she achieved sales of around Rs 36 lakh in the last fiscal year.

Shell Hair products: Affordable Prices

The Shell Hair products are made from authentic Indian Remy hair which are sourced from single donors, ensuring top-notch quality. Further, these high-quality hair products are priced 30-40 percent lower than those of competitors which makes them both superior and affordable.

Shark Tank India: Pitch Impresses Investor

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India, Shelly pitched her hair extension startup ‘The Shell Hair’ seeking a valuation of 10 crore rupees. She offered 3 percent equity in exchange for an investment of Rs 30 lakh. Aman Gupta, one of the show’s investors, was impressed by Shelly’s entrepreneurial journey and the potential of her business. He made a compelling offer, recognizing the promise in Shelly's innovative approach to hair extensions.

Initially, Aman Gupta offered Rs 30 lakh for a 5 percent stake in The Shell Hair. However, after further discussion, he proposed Rs 30 lakh for a 3 percent stake. Shelly accepted this offer which marked a major milestone for her startup.