Myntra's TVA Ad Featuring Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Captures Mumbai's Soul

Siddhant Chaturvedi's rise in the industry serves as a testament to his passion and talent. 

Jul 14, 2023

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently concluded an enticing advertisement campaign for French Connection & FCUK, produced by TVA Group. The campaign, filmed against the evocative backdrop of Mumbai's Horniman Circle, Kala Ghoda, and Sassoon Dock, is exclusively launched on the Myntra fashion e-commerce platform.

Embodying the sophisticated essence of the fashion brand, the ad places Siddhant Chaturvedi within Mumbai's most iconic locations, interweaving fashion, and culture. With the city's dynamic spirit pulsating in the background, the project unveils a refreshing perspective of fashion's intersection with everyday life.

French Connection is a UK-based retailer and distributor of clothing and accessories. In a strategic partnership, Myntra introduced French Connection & FCUK to their platform. Nihal Ranjan, Myntra's Senior Vice President - House of Brands, expressed his confidence in the collaboration as well as in the new ad campaign by TVA.

Sharing his creative experience of the ad, director Anish Dedhia described the film as an immersive and intimate journey set against the city's vibrant palette. He attributed the ad's impactful realization to the shared vision of Myntra, TVA and Siddhant Chaturvedi's innate style and swag.

Dhruv Abrol, Founder and CEO of The Voice Authority, said that working with brands like Myntra, and French Connection, and a gifted actor like Siddhant Chaturvedi has been a delight. 

Siddhant Chaturvedi's rise in the industry serves as a testament to his passion and talent. The actor was seen in movies like Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot and left his mark with these movies. He was also seen in the anthem of the FIFA World Cup next to American baby Lil Baby. Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Yudhra' opposite to Malvika Mohanan, where he takes on a heavy dose of action and will also be seen in ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’ opposite to Ananya Panday.

