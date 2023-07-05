trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631356
'Our Subs Don't Implode': Subway's Ad Faces Backlash On Social Media

The move has faced widespread criticism from internet users, with many condemning it as 'distasteful'. "Subway, this is at your store in Rincon, GA (Georgia). Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: US-based global sandwich chain Subway has faced criticism for creating an advertisement based on OceanGate's Titanic submarine tragedy, which resulted in the presumed loss of all five occupants due to an implosion. The ad which reads: "Our subs don't implode" was displayed on the outdoor sign in a Subway restaurant in Georgia in the US.

Do better," a user tweeted with an attached image of the outdoor sign that read the ad. "I’ll never eat at Subway ever. It is distasteful and disrespectful to families who lost loved ones," a user commented.

"What an absolute disgrace for Subway to do this they should be ashamed that people lost there lives and they think its funny would they find as funny if this terrible disaster happened to them," another user said.

One more user wrote: "Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, that's super inconsiderate". The five passengers who were declared dead included -- Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French explorer; Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, members of a prominent Pakistani family; and OceanGate Expeditions CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush.

The submersible went missing more than 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland in eastern Canada early Sunday morning during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, Xinhua news agency reported.

