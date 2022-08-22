Puma hires Bijlee Bijlee singer Harrdy Sandhu as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Puma, the German sportswear brand, announced the addition of popular Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu to its roster of sports players and Bollywood celebrities who endorse the German brand in India.

Sandhu (35) joins the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Dutee Chand in endorsing the Puma brand.

The association of the former cricketer, actor, and pop-star with the brand will help to drive engagement with younger shoppers and strengthen the brand's geographical relevance. "Through the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma's large customer base and create exclusive content that will help the brand maintain its market leadership position in India." In a statement, the company said, "He will endorse the brand's footwear, apparel, and accessories, including select collections."

Sandhu shot to fame with songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Kya Baat Aye. The singer-actor was also spotted in the 2021 Bollywood sports film '83. Sandhu is a former cricketer who played for India's U-19 Cricket World Cup team as a fast bowler in 2004.

“As a brand, Puma has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through all forms of culture such as art, music and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation and hence it is an important part of our dialogue in the country," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia.

With Sandhu on board, the brand expects "deeper engagement" with India's massive youth population, according to Ganguly.

Puma has previously collaborated with Divine of "Gully Boy" fame to send a message of support to Virat Kohli ahead of the cricket season.

Globally, the German label is associated with singer Dua Lipa, with whom it has a collaborative collection.