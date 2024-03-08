NewsBusinessCompanies
Rajya Sabha Nomination Coming On Women's Day Was A Double Surprise: Sudha Murty

Murty said that she has never sought the position and had "absolutely no idea" why the government chose to nominate her.

BENGALURU: The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Women's Day, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Friday.

The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, said that she has never sought the position and had "absolutely no idea" why the government chose to nominate her. "It came on Women's Day and that's a double surprise. I am very happy. I am grateful to our Prime Minister," Murty, who is currently on a visit to Thailand, told PTI over phone. 

On her role as a member of the Upper House, the wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said, "I have to see what are the things...What I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it." She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

