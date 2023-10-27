trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680791
NewsBusinessCompanies
RELIANCE

Reliance Industries Second-Quarter Profit Misses On fall In Fuel Prices

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 173.94 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 136.56 billion rupees a year earlier. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Reliance Industries Second-Quarter Profit Misses On fall In Fuel Prices

New Delhi: India's most valuable company Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) reported a quarterly profit on Friday that missed estimates as its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business was hurt by lower price realisation for refined fuel products.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 173.94 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 136.56 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 184.63 billion rupees, according to LSEG data. The company posted lower margins following a fall in refined fuel prices.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?