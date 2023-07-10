trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633386
Reliance Jio Introduces New Affordable Data Packs For Seamless Internet Access

These plans are similar to Airtel's extra data packs priced at Rs 19 and Rs 29, which provide 1 GB and 2 GB of data for a day. However, unlike Airtel's packs, Jio's data packs do not expire at the end of the day.

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has brought two new cheap data packs for its customers, enabling them to enjoy seamless internet connectivity even after exhausting their daily data limit. The new plans include Rs 19 and Rs 29 will work with the existing base prepaid plans. These plans are specifically designed for users who have reached their daily data consumption limit and would otherwise have to wait until the next day for high-speed internet access.

Let's explore in more depth what these data packs entail.


Reliance Jio Data Pack of Rs 19:

This is the second cheapest data plan in Jio's catalog, providing 1.5 GB of data with a validity identical to the current prepaid pack. Among others, Jio has a Rs 15 data plan offering 1 GB of data. Paying a mere Rs 4 extra will provide an additional 500 MB.

Reliance Jio Rs 29 Data Pack:

Another prepaid data pack priced at Rs 29 offers 2.5 GB of data. The validity of the plan will be the same as the active base prepaid plan on the number. Previously, there was a pack worth Rs 25 offering 2 GB of data. Now, users can get an extra 500 MB by paying Rs 4 more.

