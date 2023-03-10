topStoriesenglish2582141
NewsBusinessCompanies
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER

Rohit Jawa Named As New Managing Director, CEO Of Hindustan Unilever Ltd As Sanjiv Mehta To Retire

Last year, Unilever had said the United States, India and China were three of its key growth markets, underlining plans to grow in India amid rising use of the internet in the country and the economy's expansion.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Rohit Jawa Named As New Managing Director, CEO Of Hindustan Unilever Ltd As Sanjiv Mehta To Retire

New Delhi: Indian consumer goods conglomerate Hindustan Unilever Ltd named Rohit Jawa as its managing director and chief executive officer on Friday, succeeding Sanjiv Mehta, who is retiring after spending nearly 10 years at the company's helm. Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27, Unilever's Indian unit said in an exchange filing. The 56-year-old, who joined Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee in 1988, takes over the maker of Dove soaps and Sunsilk shampoos at a time when consumer companies are facing inflationary challenges that have hurt their margins.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies - particularly those that make personal care products - have struggled to pull in sales from cash-strapped rural consumers, worst affected by the COVID pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war-led inflation. Growth in India's FMCG industry slowed in the quarter ended December 2022 sequentially as rural shoppers spent less on items such as washing powder and shampoo, according to market intelligence firm NielsenIQ.

Last year, Unilever had said the United States, India and China were three of its key growth markets, underlining plans to grow in India amid rising use of the internet in the country and the economy's expansion. HUL recently hiked royalty and central services fees it pays its majority owner Unilever to 3.45% of its turnover over three years from 2.65% earlier.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?