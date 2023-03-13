topStoriesenglish2583168
NewsBusinessCompanies
SEBI

Sebi To Auction 66 Properties Of Saradha Group On April 11 To Recover Investors' Money

Sebi has engaged Quikr Realty to assist it in the sale of the properties and appointed C1 India as the e-auction provider.

Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sebi To Auction 66 Properties Of Saradha Group On April 11 To Recover Investors' Money

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it will auction 66 properties of Saradha Group on April 11 at a reserve price totalling Rs 32 crore to recover money raised by the firm from the public through illicit schemes. The properties to go under the hammer include land parcels located in West Bengal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

The regulator said that the e-auction will be conducted between 11 am and 1 pm on April 11, 2023. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at about Rs 32 crore. (Also Read: 

Sebi has engaged Quikr Realty to assist it in the sale of the properties and appointed C1 India as the e-auction provider.

The development came after the Calcutta High Court passed an order in June 2022, whereby it directed Sebi to proceed with the auction of properties of the Saradha Group of Companies. The entire exercise was directed to be completed within three months.

Saradha Group, a consortium of over 239 private companies, allegedly ran chit-fund operations in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha and raised around Rs 4,000 crore from 1.7 million depositors before it collapsed in April 2013.

As per the notice, the regulator said bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, attachments, and acquisition of liabilities of the property put on auction, prior to submitting their bid.

"The purchaser shall participate in the e-auction on his own behalf and no third party intervention, like authorized agent/representative, would be permitted. The successful bidder shall bear the charges/ fee payable for the transfer of the property in his/her name. All taxes shall be borne by the purchaser," the notice said.

In September 2022, the regulator said that it will auction 69 properties of the Saradha Group of Companies on November 1 at a reserve price of Rs 30 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?