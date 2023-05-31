Should MS Dhoni To Consider Political Arena After Retirement From Cricket? Anand Mahindra Shares Interesting Insight

New Delhi: Celebrating the Chennai Super Kings' victory in the Tata IPL 2023, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his thoughts on MS Dhoni's future. In a tweet, Mahindra conveyed his delight in hearing that Dhoni might continue playing in the IPL for another year, but he also shared an intriguing perspective on the cricketer's potential beyond the cricketing realm.

Mahindra acknowledged Dhoni's exceptional intellect and alluded to their previous collaboration on the NCC review panel, which was chaired by the esteemed Jay Panda. Through this experience, Mahindra observed Dhoni's intellectual capabilities and perhaps discovered a potential avenue for the iconic cricketer to explore—entering the political arena.

The tweet captured Mahindra's belief that Dhoni should consider venturing into the political sphere. While he expressed his satisfaction at the thought of Dhoni continuing in the IPL for another year, Mahindra also hinted at the idea that Dhoni's intellectual prowess and experiences could be valuable in the political landscape.

As the tweet resonated across social media, fans and followers of both Dhoni and Mahindra eagerly engaged in discussions about the possibilities and implications of Dhoni's foray into politics. The tweet became a catalyst for thought-provoking conversations, as people pondered the potential contributions Dhoni could make beyond the cricket field and the positive impact he might have on society at large.

Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the #IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider rhe political arena. I worked with him on the NCC review panel chaired by @PandaJay & saw that his intellectual… https://t.co/4uuhWIGFAt May 30, 2023

Dhoni Led CSK Defeats Defending Champion Gujarat Titans In IPL 2023 Finale

In an intriquing and jaw-dropping finale of IPL 2023, Chennai Super King defeated the defending champion Gujarat Titans at the last ball after CSK Ravindra Jadeja hit four, which was required with one ball remaining, to Mohit Sharma.

The finale had been intercepted by rains several times that led to decreasing the match to 15 years.