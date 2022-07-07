New Delhi: A Sydney-based marketing company Soup Agency is in the centre of social media attention, all due to an all-expenses-paid trip for its employees.

Soup Agency boss took the employees on a ten-day vacation to an exotic resort in Bali, where the workers spent a great time combined with some ocassional work too.

The advertising company Soup Agency uploaded video of the Bali trip on its Instagram account, where workers seem to be having a gala time --hiking, enjoying lavish food buffet, attending meetings, practicing yoga, cutting birthday cakes -- to name a few things they did on the trip.

Here is the video that Soup Agency uploaded on its Instagram account captioning it, "A wrap up of Bali - first working holiday as a team".

In February this year, a Cardiff (UK) based Recruitment Business Company Yolk Recruitment Ltd has announced a four-day paid holiday for all of its employees. The company will be sponsoring the trip for each and every employee working for it.

"Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE. The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets. All of our support teams. Our new hires in 2022. Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind," the company had said.

Are other bosses listening?