THIS company is taking all employees on four-day vacation, to spend Rs 1 crore for the trip

New Delhi: A Cardiff (UK) based Recruitment Business Company Yolk Recruitment Ltd has announced a four-day paid holiday for all of its employees. The company will be sponsoring the trip for each and every employee working for it.

"Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE. The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets. All of our support teams. Our new hires in 2022. Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind," the company said.

Tenerife is the largest island of the Canary Islands in Spain. A BBC report has estimated that the company will be spending more than 100,000 pounds (around Rs 1-crore) for sponsoring the four-day holiday for its employees.

"We might be one of the first Cardiff based companies for such a company-wide (not just target hitters), all expenses paid employee holiday and that's only possible because we strive to be Bright Bold Better in everything we do, internally and externally," the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The company also announced that it is hiring across each of its teams right now and is looking for 20+ new hires. Yolk Folk has particularly highlighted two important hiring positions --Divisional Head (Marketing) and Head of Talent Acquisition.

The company will also be hunting dozens of trainee consultants in addition to strategic experienced hires this year.

