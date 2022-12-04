THIS was the first Disneyland Admission ticket sold in 17 July, 1955; see in PIC

New Delhi: A viral picture of first Disneyland admission ticket is making a sensation on the Internet. It was bought on July 17, 1955 when the first time Disneyland was opened in the United States. It was clearly seen in the picture that it was given for 2 adults and it had the number ‘000001’.

The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named ‘History in Pictures’ in which a hand could be seen holding the first Disneyland admission ticket. The picture has gone viral and received over 18k likes, 813 retweets, and 45 quote tweets.

One user replied in the tweet that he was in the wrong business as Disneyland ticket adjusted $11 for inflation from 1955 to 2022. He told that current ticket price was $100 and profit per ticket sold was $89.

However, one user replied that what isn’t being considered is that the park was more expensive to run now and there was a lot more employees, attractions, etc. which was most likely way more expensive even with inflation being what was, so as it was more expensive to upkeep hence higher ticket prices.

When was the park first open?

Walt Disney, the owner of the Disneyland, started the amusement park in July 17, 1955. He had the idea in the 1940’s of creating an amusement park.