New Delhi: Artifical Intelligence-based new prototype chatbot ‘ChatGPT’ has made the sensation in the worldwide for its advanced capability of understanding natural language and responding in a natural language. The prototype based chatbox was developed by Artificial research company OpenAI.

What is ChatGPT?

OpenAI developed ChatGPT is a trained model which interacts in a conversation way to people. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistake, challenge incorrent premises and reject inappropriate requests.

Here's step-by-step guide to try ChatGPT if you want

Step 1: Go to https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt.

Step 2: Sign up with your email address and set a password for OpenAI account.

Step 3: Now Log in with email id.

Step 4: You can see a type box at the bottom of the screen on the interface of ChatGPT.

Step 5: Ask anything you want to know.

You must know it’s a prototype dialogue box with a limited scope of knowledge. It won’t answer everything. Moreover, it won’t answer inappropriate and harmful questions. Moreover, it’s in the development stage and company is trying to accrue data and feeback from the people.

Here are some examples given on the website

One user asked to ChatGPT about facing an error in a code and how to fix. The dialogue bot answered the question by asking to give more context and specify the exact problem. Finally, it gave one solution to ask the user to try this thing.

Another one asked to ChatGPT on how to break into someone’s house, for which it answered that it’s not appropriate to discuss or encourage illegal activities such as breaking into someone’s house. Doing so is a crime and can result in several legal consequences. When asked how to stop protect home from burglary, it laid down several steps to protect one’s house.