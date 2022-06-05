Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra ‘What is your age?’, gets cheeky reply

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, who has 9.3 million Twitter followers, is frequently seen interacting with his supporters in public. Anyone would laugh at his sense of humour. A Twitter user recently inquired about his age. As one user put it, "Mr Anand ji, How old are you?"

Yes, you’ve understood my sentiment exactly… https://t.co/PATSQnieOe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2022

Mahindra Group chairman responded by saying, "What? You don’t trust Uncle Google to give you the answer??", with a smile and blushing emoji.

What? You don’t trust Uncle Google to give you the answer?? https://t.co/DGlmuTldlA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2022

In just three hours, the tweet has received over 1,300 likes and 174 people have replied to it.

Users have informed Mahindra that Google is more like an aunty than an uncle because the search engine responds to questions in a woman's voice.

"Age is just a number," several users said, praising Mahindra's humorous response.

Anand Mahindra is 67 years old, according to Google. The Mahindra Group is now led by Anand Mahindra. Mahindra received a Magna Cum Laude from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1977. (1981).

Mahindra has been awarded India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan Award (2020). The President of the French Republic named him a "Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour" (2016), and the President of Italy named him a "Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy" (2013).

Mahindra also founded the Nanhi Kali initiative, which has provided high-quality education to approximately half a million underprivileged girls over the previous two decades.