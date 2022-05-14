New Delhi: Leading Indian IT companies -- Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, and HCL, among others -- are encouraging their employees to join the office physically after more than two years of work from home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The companies are also exploring opting for the hybrid work model, with the resentment of employees towards work from office mode, despite the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The firms are also worried about the mass resignations that could follow after making work from the office a necessity.

TCS’s 25X25 model

TCS is working on a ’25X25 model’, wherein it will not ask more than 25 per cent of its associates to work from an office location at any given point in time. Moreover, the employees will not be asked to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office as part of the unique arrangement. According to TCS, the model will help it first bring its employees back to the offices -- a move that will aid in the gradual transition to the hybrid work model.

India’s largest IT company is also setting up occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks for its employees to maintain social distance and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

HCL WFH plan

HCL is another company that is also shifting to a hybrid model. An HCL spokesperson reportedly said that the company is currently monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Infosys WFH plan

Infosys is reportedly motivating its employees to attend the office in person once or twice a week. The company has also reportedly said that the return to physical offices will be a calibrated move.

Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys reportedly said that the company expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from the office post subsequent phases of return to the office.