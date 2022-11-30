topStoriesenglish
'Your daughter is also virgin...': Finfluencer PR Sundar faces MASSIVE backlash for using foul language on social media

PR Sundar is a Chennai-based popular options trader, Trainer and YouTuber. Meanwhile, some organisations who had committed for the sponsorship of his Options Conclave 3.0 have now said that they are withdrawing it. The Conclave was to take place in Cochin by the end of December. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Finfluencer PR Sundar is facing massive backlash in the social media for extremely disrespectful coment on women that he used apparently while on a heated argument with Twitter user. After PR Sundar's 'vulgar' comments on a Twitter user's daughter, a barrage of comments have flooded social media while #PRSundar64 started trending on Twitter. 

Sundar has now locked his account, however the screenshot of his distasteful comments are doing the rounds in the social media. While replying to a tweet over verification of mark to market (M2M) gains, Sundar told a Twitter user "Your daughter is also virgin, so why worry, go and verify".

Several Twitter users have now said that they have blocked PR Sundar for his obnoxious comments on women. Some organisations have also come forward to express their shock over the Finfluencer disrespectful words against women/daughters.

Meanwhile, some organisations who had committed for the sponsorship of his Options Conclave 3.0 have now said that they are withdrawing it. The Conclave was to take place in Cochin by the end of December.

Sundar and his son Mangayarkarasi Sundar is also under SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India ) scanner for unregistered investment advisory services. Sundar is under SEBI lens for reportedly being engaged in providing investment advisory through his firm Mansun Consultancy services without getting registered with the market regulator.

