Zee Business wins 3 prestigious awards at IBJA Awards 2019

New Delhi: Zee Business, the Business news channel of Zee Media group has bagged three prestigious awards at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Awards 2019 that were held recently.

The three awards were in the category of Best Business Channel, Icon of Business Journalism and Best Commodity Anchor. While Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi bagged the Icon of Business Journalism award, the Best Commodity Anchor hindi went to Mrituenjay Jha.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) was established in 1919 to adopt a multi-faceted approach to the problems and challenges faced by the bullion traders in the country. The IBJA website says that it is now considered the Apex association for all bullion and jewellery associations in India.