trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643093
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Zomato Hires Chief Fitness Officer As CEO Deepinder Goyal Loses 15 Kg

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness Officer.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:36 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Zomato Hires Chief Fitness Officer As CEO Deepinder Goyal Loses 15 Kg

New Delhi: Zomato has hired a new kind of CFO -- Chief Fitness Officer who will work with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors to make employees fit and healthy.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness Officer.

“I am looking forward to working with him to transform the way people think about work. Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind the wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners,” Goyal said in a tweet.

With the new CFO, Zomato’s team of nutritionists will be responsible for charting out personalised meal plans for all employees to track their macro and micro nutrient intake.

Moreover, trainers will help employees in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. They will cater to both beginners and pros.

Gupta said he is looking forward to "making Zomato fitter".

The Zomato CEO also discussed his own fitness journey on Instagram, revealing that while he weighed 87 kg in 2019, he brought it down to 72 in 2023 and his cholesterol levels and body fat percentage also came down.

“I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly. I didn’t do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with chole bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and what not),” he explained.

Personally, "I feel a good diet is 80 per cent of the work in one’s fitness journey".

“It is no secret that physical health -- which also determines mental health -- is a vital force behind a high-performance individual,” he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona