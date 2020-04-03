Coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark with over 50,000 deaths worldwide

Washington DC: Deadly coronavirus continues to ravage nations across the world affecting more than a million people and claiming over 50,000 thousand people worldwide. According to the latest figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1,013,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections globally and 52,983 fatalities around 7 AM IST on Friday (April 3, 2020). Around 210,263 patients have fully recovered after getting infected by the deadly virus.

The United States, the world`s hardest-hit country, recorded a total of 5,926 deaths due to coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It has confirmed more than 242,182 cases of COVID-19 infections.

Spain on Thursday reported 950 new deaths due to COVID-19, the highest number of new deaths reported in one day since the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Spain`s total number of deaths rose from 9, 053 to 112,065 on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of infections rose to 112,065.

However, Minister Salvador Illa was optimistic about the new stagnation in the disease curve, he said that "the data shows that the curve has stabilised - we have reached the highest point and things are slowing down."

The Baltimore university`s Center for System Science and Engineering reported that more than 200,000 people had recovered from the disease, more than 75,000 of them in China where the virus was first recorded late last year. The first 100,000 cases were reported in around 55 days and the first 500,000 in 76 days, according to a Reuters tally based on official records.

Cases doubled to 1 million within the past eight days, Reuters` data showed.

India saw a steady rise in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday (April 2, 2020) with the figure rising above 2000 to touch 2069 with 53 deaths. Acting tough against the Tablighi Jamaat, whose congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin is one of the reasons for the jump in the number of positive cases in the last few days, the government cracked the whip on the Muslim religious body.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the numbers of active cases in India are 1,860 while 156 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated and 53 died. In the total tally, about 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry while asserting that there was no evidence of widespread community transmission. Notably, 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.

As the pandemic has spread around the world, governments have closed factories and businesses, grounded airlines and ordered hundreds of millions of people to stay at home to try to slow the contagion.

Compared to these developed countries, India has taken steady and early measures such as the 21-day nationwide lockdown and has managed to restrict the spread of the virus with much lesser number of infected cases and casualties, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic.