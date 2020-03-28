Coronavirus: US becomes new COVID-19 hotspot in the world with over 1 lakh confirmed cases

NEW DELHI: Despite serious measures taken by the governments world over, the number of fatalities and the confirmed cases due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has been rising at an alarming rate. According to the figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University, the United States has now become the first country in the world with more than 1,00000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The US had already surpassed China on March 27 with most number of confirmed coronavirus cases and Italy still remains the worst affected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johns Hopkins University data showed that the new coronavirus cases surged by nearly one lakh in a single day to reach close to six lakh COVID-19 positive patients globally on Thursday, with the US on the top of the list with nearly one lakh cases alone.

As of now, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases are 593,291confirmed and total deaths 27,198 globally on Saturday 7.00 AM IST, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States, which recorded its first confirmed case two months ago, now has 101,657 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as reported by the health department.

The nation passed 10,000 cases on March 19 and Thursday became the country with the most confirmed cases. More than 18,000 COVID-19 infections were reported in a single day, mostly in the New York City.

In view of the situation, President Trump has invoked the Defencse Production Act on Friday to make General Motors manufacture ventilators to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made hours after Trump complained in tweets that GM and Ford were not doing enough to help.

Meanwhile, Italy jumped to second place with over 86,000 cases, followed by China and Spain, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre data.

Italy recorded a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths, with 969 new victims which is the worst daily record for any country.

Globally, over 27,198 people have died as the novel coronavirus reaches 176 countries.

According to The New York Times, Congress gave final approval on Friday to the largest economic stimulus package in modern American history, a USD trillion measure to fight the growing coronavirus in the country.

Later, US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2 trillion rescue plan to salvage an economy crippled by coronavirus, after the historic measure that delivers cash to suffering Americans cleared Congress.

"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," the president said shortly before signing the historic bill in the Oval Office.

"Help is on the way," Trump assured his countrymen as he signed the Bill in the Oval Office at the White House. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier passed the Bill.

"We got hit by the invisible enemy and we got hit hard," he said, adding the economy would come roaring back. "I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound."

The legislation among other things gives USD 3,400 for most of the American families of four, and billions of dollars' worth of financial assistance to small and medium businesses, and big corporations like Boeing.

"This is a very important day. I've signed the single biggest economic relief package in the American history and, I must say, any other package by the way. It is twice as large as any relief every signed," the President said.

The magnitude of the package can be seen in the context that India, one of the top five economies of the world, is estimated at USD 3 trillion.

"I never signed anything with a T on it," Trump said. "I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," he said.

The first stimulus check is likely to be sent to the Americans in the first week of April.

More than half of the country's 330 million population is now confined in their homes, Major Disaster Declaration has been announced in over a dozen states and a national emergency has been declared.

A record three million people have applied for unemployment, the entire travel and tourism industry have come to a standstill, companies have stopped their operations and only essential services are running in the US.

The United States is now the hotspot of the coronavirus in the world, where according to Worldometer, over 100,000 confirmed cases of the contagion have been recorded, 1429 people have died and 2,463 people are in critical condition.