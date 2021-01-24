'A WWE-scripted level of comeback': Triple-H lauds Team India for Border-Gavaskar series triumph

WWE star Triple-H lauded the Indian cricket team for their scintillating display in Australia. The team despite being marred by injuries, showed great character as India won the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 2-1.

“I did follow it but unfortunately did not get to see it in real-time due to to the time difference. India pulling off a WWE-scripted level of comeback and winning is amazing. It’s awesome, so proud of everybody there," Triple-H was quoted as saying in a report in Hindustan Times.

Triple-H, who is also referred as The Game, stated that he will invite the Indian cricket team to be a part of Superstar Spectacle, a promotional WWE event for the Indian audience. The Superstar Spectacle will also host a number of Indian-origin superstars and it will broadcast on January 26.

"I will say this, I know everybody is still celebrating there, I will invite the team personally. Come, watch and be a part of the Superstar Spectacle and continue the celebrations. We would like to celebrate with you. If they want to a part of that, give us a call, will love to make that happen. I am incredibly proud of it, what a comeback, and congratulations,” Triple-H added.

After starting the series on a dreadful note, Ajinkya Rahane & co. bounced back in convincing manner. The team first completed a superb eight-wicket win in the boxing-day Test held at Melbourne and followed it up with a superb draw at Sydney.

In the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, brilliant individual efforts by Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishabh Pant saw India complete a 328-run chase on Day 5 as they won the contest by three wickets.

Two years after creating history on the Australian soil, Team India returned there with a sole aim of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visiting side made a horror start to the Test series as they were bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test.

After a defeat in the opening Test, Team India further suffered a couple of blows. Skipper Virat Kohli returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child while Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

Unperturbed by the absence of key players right throughout the series, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side pulled off a heist and won the series 2-1. Rahane led the team from the front and scored a match-winning century in the Boxing Day Test. The third Test ended in a miraculous draw while India won the fourth Test in a dramatic manner.

WWE has a big fan base in India and has organised number of events here. At present, there are nearly 10 Indian-origin superstars on the WWE's roster.

Talking of Team India, the Indian players are enjoying the much-needed rest before the England series. The full-fledged series will kick off on February 5, with the opening Test to be played in Tamil Nadu.