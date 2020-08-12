All involved in Hero Caribbean Premier League test negative for coronavirus COVID-19, say organisers

The organisers of Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020 on Tuesday (August 11) said in a press release that all those who are involved in the franchise-based tournament have tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19.

The press release said that those who travelled into the Trinidad & Tobago have now had two tests since arrival, all of which have been negative. The press release added that those who are resident of Trinidad and joining the tournament bubble have also returned negative tests.

"With this news all franchise teams will now commence training and CPL officials and TV crew will now have limited freedom to move around the tournament hotel in small clusters. Before the CPL cohort travelled to Trinidad & Tobago there were five people who either tested positive for COVID-19, or were in close contact with someone who had, and the strict tournament protocols meant that they could not travel," noted the release.

Michael Hall, CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, said: “The rigorous testing that we did before people travelled, along with other protocols we put in place in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the CPL’s medical advisory committee, have put us in a fantastic place. However, this is just the start of the process and we will continue to be vigilant as we look to put on a successful tournament. CPL would like to thank all members of the cohort for working so hard to get us to this position.”

Hero CPL is scheduled to start on August 18. A total of 33 matches will be played at two venues in Trinidad. In the opening match, 2019 runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on September 10.

The Hero CPL started in 2013 and the T20 format cricket tournament combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket, said the press release.