Angry Rohit Sharma Shouts At Akash Deep After Poor Show At Gabba, Brisbane In IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

India's third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday witnessed an explosive moment that caught the attention of fans worldwide. Rohit Sharma, the usually composed India captain, lost his cool during an intense session of play, and the incident quickly became a viral sensation. Amidst a frustrating day of cricket, a heated exchange between Sharma and pacer Akash Deep, who was making his Test debut, captured the ire of fans, sending ripples through social media.

A Tense Day at the Gabba

The third day of the Test match was marred by frustration for India. Australia, having resumed their innings with a solid 405/7, extended their lead by 40 more runs before India managed to finish them off for 445. While Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with 6 wickets, his efforts were not enough to stop the Aussie duo of Travis Head and Steve Smith, both of whom scored centuries. The Indian bowlers, apart from Bumrah, struggled to make a breakthrough, with Akash Deep's inconsistent spell sparking an outburst from Sharma.

The Heated Moment: "Sar Mein Kuch Hai?"

In the 114th over of Australia's innings, Akash Deep bowled a delivery that landed far outside the pitch, forcing wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to stretch and prevent the ball from running away for four byes. Rohit Sharma, visibly irritated by the delivery, was caught on the stump mic asking, “Abbe sar mein kuch hai?” (Is there something in your head?). The fiery exchange, as Rohit vented his frustration, quickly went viral, and the video of the outburst sparked a wave of laughter in the commentary box.

This outburst wasn’t just a moment of frustration—it was a reflection of the pressure mounting on the Indian side. Akash Deep, playing his first Test match outside India, had already struggled with the conditions. His only wicket in the innings was a crucial one, dismissing Alex Carey, who had made a valuable 70. However, his bowling figures—1 for 95 in 29.5 overs—told a tale of tough luck rather than lack of effort.

India's Struggles with the Bat

India’s troubles continued when they came out to bat. With a steep target ahead to avoid the follow-on, the Indian top order fell apart under pressure. Mitchell Starc's brilliance with the ball was evident as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck on just the second ball of India's innings. Not long after, Shubman Gill was sent packing by Starc again, leaving India reeling at 2/2.

Virat Kohli’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for just three runs by Josh Hazlewood. Rishabh Pant, who had failed to make an impact with the bat, was soon gone for just nine runs, falling to Australia’s captain Pat Cummins. By the time rain intervened, India was staring at a precarious position—51/4, needing 245 more runs to avoid the follow-on. The weather played a rare role in India's favor, as rain and bad light forced early stumps, saving the Indian side from further damage on Day 3.

Bumrah's Lone Battle

Amidst the batting collapse, one man stood tall: Jasprit Bumrah. India's pace spearhead was the lone performer in an otherwise lackluster bowling attack, taking 6 wickets for 76 runs. His relentless efforts kept Australia at bay, but without substantial support from the other bowlers, India was left with little to show. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets, while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one each, but it wasn’t enough to keep Australia in check.

The Bigger Picture: India's Over-Reliance on Bumrah

As the day came to a close with rain disrupting play, the ongoing Test match underscored a glaring issue for India—an over-reliance on Bumrah for key breakthroughs. While the rest of the bowlers toiled, Bumrah’s outstanding performance was the only silver lining in an otherwise difficult day for India.

With just a few overs remaining in the match, and the weather forecast for the coming days looking grim, India’s chances of a comeback seemed slim. The spotlight now shifts to Rohit Sharma, whose leadership and temperament will be crucial in navigating the team through these testing times.