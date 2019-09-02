close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

Ashes: Steve Waugh rejoins Tim Paine and company as mentor

The five-match Ashes series is currently tied at 1-1. 

Ashes: Steve Waugh rejoins Tim Paine and company as mentor

London: Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has joined Tim Paine and company for the remaining two matches of the Ashes as mentor. Waugh had arrived in Manchester on Sunday night as the team gears up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

"We asked him to stay for the third Test, but he had to go back for a function," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"But he was actually going to fly there, do the function and fly back the next day. That's how much he's enjoying it. He's been like a kid at Christmas. To come back after such a long time away from the game, his passion and enthusiasm for the game has been brilliant and it's going to be great," he added.

Langer welcomed the move and said it will benefit his players in the present and future.

"Guys like 'Punter' (Ricky Ponting) and Steve Waugh, not only have they got a great presence within the group but they're great psychologists as well," Langer said.

"They've been in the cauldron before, they've seen it before. We talk about developing our leadership in Australian cricket, to have your guys being able to learn from people of that calibre is very important short term, but longer term there's huge value in that," he added.

The five-match Ashes series is currently tied at 1-1. 

 

Tags:
AshesTim PaineAustraliaEnglandCricket
Next
Story

Umpire Nitin Menon to make Test debut in November

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch celebrations across the country, B-Town celebs bring 'Bappa' home