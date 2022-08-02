The Asia Cup 2022 schedule was released on Tuesday (August 2) by Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah. The highlight of the schedule is the marquee game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's India will meet Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second game of the tournament on August 28 at Dubai International cricket stadium. It will be a high-ocatane contest between the two sides, with India aiming for a revenge for the embarrassing 10-wicket loss at the same venue, a year ago in the T20 World Cup 2022. The tickets have still not opened for the match but expect them to be sold out within seconds as this is the mother of all batteles.

But not many know that India and Pakistan could possibly meet each other not just twice but thrice in Asia Cup. Yes, you read that right. India and Pakistan are placed in the same group A, with another Qualifier. After the group stages, the group topper will play the second team in the group again on September 4 and it will certainly be India and Pakistan in top 2 as the Qualifier team would be a association nation. Hence, India is set to play Pakistan again on September 4 at the same venue, Dubai.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

And there is a high chance that two teams play each other again in the final of Asia Cup 2022 as these are the two best teams in the competition and you see them going long way in the tournament. If that happens then India will play Pakistan thrice in 16 days, which will be a big bonus for fans on each side of the border, for a simple reason that the two sides do not play bilateral series vs each other anymore.