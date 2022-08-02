Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam'a Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International stadium in an evening, confirmed ACC president Jay Shah as he announced the full schedule of the tournament. The mega event kickstarts on August 27 with the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Check full schedule of Asia Cup 2022 here.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

The third match will be between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on August 29 while India will play their second match of the tournament on August 30 with a Qualifier, who has yet not been decided. The final of the tournament will be played on September 11 at the Dubai International stadium.