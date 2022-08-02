NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Confirmed! India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 T20 clash on THIS date, check full schedule here

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam'a Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International stadium in an evening, confirmed ACC president Jay Shah as he announced the full schedule of the tournament. The mega event kickstarts on August 27 with the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Check full schedule of Asia Cup 2022 here. 

The third match will be between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on August 29 while India will play their second match of the tournament on August 30 with a Qualifier, who has yet not been decided. The final of the tournament will be played on September 11 at the Dubai International stadium.

