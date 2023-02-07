Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Brushes Aside Pakistan’s ‘Boycott Threat’ to ODI World Cup, Says THIS

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t believe that Pakistan will be able to carry forward on their threat to boycott the ODI World Cup 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed that if India decide not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, they might not send their national team for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year as well.

Ashwin has come up with the proposal that the Asia Cup 2023 should be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of Dubai considering the conditions in India, which will follow in the 50-over World Cup.

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. But however, I think it is not possible,” the India off-spinner added.

Ashwin also said that the venue of the Asia Cup might be moved to Sri Lanka. “But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka.” he added.

Ashwin will be next seen in action in the four-match Test series against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, beginning in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9).

Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has increased Afghanistan’s share from Asia Cup earnings as a part of their revised financial distribution model, which comes as a highly important measure to help the growth of the sport in a cash-strapped Afghanistan.

After they became a full-time ICC member in 2017, Afghanistan earned a lower share during the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Asia Cup, with other full members divvying up the earning equally. But under the new model, all Test playing nations including Afghanistan will be getting an equal amount from ACC.

It will raise Afghanistan’s share from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be receiving 15 per cent each as well and their share will be less than it was before. They will be doing so to accommodate the rise in Afghanistan’s revenue. The rest of the money will go to associates and affiliate teams.

(with agency inputs)